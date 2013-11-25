Cirkers Offering Climate Controlled Storage in NYC for Fine Arts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- A piece of fine art requires special handling from the very first day it is created. Many factors such as security, monitoring, shipping, amongst others, play a major role in preserving these arts. Cirkers, Climate Controlled Storage, NYC offers a specialized and secured art storage facility for storing fine arts and other collections.



The facility also keeps the art under surveillance, not only protecting it from falling into the wrong hands, but also the wrong climate. Cirkers ensures to keep store the fine arts in their care in a safe and secure climate controlled storage in NYC that is equipped with the proper ventilation system for controlling temperature and humidity.



This feature remains with the fine art when it is being moved or relocated. The overall focus is on keeping the art safe from any unwanted climatic condition that can cause it harm.



This might be one of the major reasons why Cirkers has created an excellent reputation for themselves as the best and the most reliable facility for fine art storage in NYC. The company is also well-known for its other services such as its in-house team of professional fine art and antique handlers assisting in professionally wrapping and packing of the fine arts; restricted elevator access to all storage rooms; and a very recently renovated state-of-the-art facility with a room range from 40 to 1,000 square feet.



About Cirkers

Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important arts and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



To know more, please visit: http://www.cirkers.com.



Contact Details:

Address: 444 W. 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 | Phone: +212.838.2525 | Fax: +212.245.6397