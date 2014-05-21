Cirkers Offers an Extremely Secure & Advanced Facility for Fine Art Storage in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Cirkers offers an extremely secure and advanced facility for fine art storage in NYC and other collections that require specific management and professional storage services. They have an Art Protect™ approved warehouse through AXA art insurance. In addition, their properties provide modern climate controlled storage in NYC, security and fire detection technology and museum quality storage solutions.



The private rooms vary in size to accommodate single items or a complete collection, with high ceilings that enable them to store valuables of almost any proportion. They believe in sustaining security techniques that can meet or exceed top industry standards, which include a single way to enter through a staffed reception area with a mandatory check-in for access.



While addressing the services, a spokesperson from Cirkers elaborated, “As specialists in fine art and antique storage since 1860, our storage and logistics services have been utilized by museums, private art collectors, decorators and other institutions throughout the world. Secure storage of our clients’ valuable possessions is our priority. We provide private rooms with around-the-clock service to monitor every aspect of our facility. Our on-site viewing galleries allow you to store, show, and view your work in one convenient location.” The company has expertise in providing an extensive range of short- and long-term storage solutions for protecting one’s fine art and other collections.



About Cirkers

Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide. In March 2014, Cirkers will be expanding their offerings with the addition of their newest state-of-the-art facility in Williamsburg. This location is only 15 minutes outside of New York City, and is easily accessible by car or subway.



For more information, please visit- http://www.cirkers.com.



Contact Details-

Cirkers – Manhattan

444 W. 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

Phone: +212 838 2525

Cirkers –Williamsburg

106 Bayard Street

Brooklyn, NY 11222