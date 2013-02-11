Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lawsuit Alert: Investors with Large Investment Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- An investor in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Cirrus Logic, Inc. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the common stock Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) between July 31, 2012 and October 31, 2012, that Cirrus Logic, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Cirrus Logic 's financial performance and future prospects.



Cirrus Logic, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $369.57 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on March 26, 2011 to $426.84 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on March 31, 2012. However, Cirrus Logic, Inc. reported that its Net Income for those respective time periods declined from $203.50 million to $87.98 million.



On July 30, 2012, Cirrus Logic, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2012. Among other things, Cirrus Logic, Inc. also issued its second quarter revenue guidance.



Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) grew from $25.57 per share on July 16, 2012 to as high as $44.885 per share in early Sept. 2012.



Then on October 31, 2012, Cirrus Logic, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter, which ended Sept. 29, 2012.



Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) declined from $40.78 per share on October 31, 2012, to as low as $25.588 per share in mid-December 2012.



On Feb. 08, 2013, NASDAQ:CRUS shares closed at $27.62 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) between July 31, 2012 and October 31, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 5, 2013. NASDAQ:CRUS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



