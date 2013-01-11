CIS MDI (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Market - Industry Analysis, Raw Material, Consumption Trends, Size, Share and Forecast, 2010 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "CIS (Russia, Ukraine, Others) MDI (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Market - Industry Analysis, Raw Material, Consumption Trends, Size, Share and Forecast, 2010 - 2018," the CIS demand for MDI was 265.9 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 391.9 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% for the period from 2013 to 2018. In terms of revenues, the MDI market was expected to be worth USD 744.4 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 1,116.9 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse the full report athttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/russia-mdi.html



The growing demand from end use industries such as construction, furniture and home appliances is the major factor driving the market for MDI. Availability of abundant natural resources in the form of crude oil and natural gas (especially in Russia) is also propelling the growth of MDI market in the CIS. However, the market is inhibited by volatile pricing characteristics of benzene. Phosgene free MDI production process provides immense opportunities for participants to minimize the impact of MDI on environment and at the same time attain sustainability.



Majority of the MDI produced in the CIS is used for the production of rigid foam polyurethanes. Rigid foam polyurethane accounted for approximately 58% of the total MDI produced in CIS for the year 2011. Along with being the biggest application segment, rigid foam polyurethanes are also the fastest growing application market for MDI in the CIS region. Paints and coatings market for MDI is a small market when compared with rigid foam polyurethanes but still it emerges as the second biggest segment consuming MDI. MDI is also used in the production of flexible foam, adhesives & sealants and elastomers and binders.



Russia is the biggest consumer of MDI in the CIS region, accounting for over 83% of the total MDI consumed in 2011. Rapid industrialization in Russia and increasing foreign investment are major factors boosting the demand for MDI in the nation. Russian MDI demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2013 to 2018, making it the fastest growing market for MDI in the CIS region.

Some of the leading companies present in the CIS market for MDI include BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical Company, Yantai Wanhua, Mitsui Chemicals and so on.

This research was carried out to analyze and measure the consumption trend of MDI exclusively for the CIS region including Russia, Ukraine and other countries the CIS region. The research report showcases major MDI producers in CIS and demand by application and geography. It covers all the major segments of the MDI market, historical data from 2010 - 2012 and statistically refined forecast from 2013 to 2018 for the segments covered. The report also covers all the major applications market for MDI. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the MDI market as below:



MDI Market, by Application:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers and Binders



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

Russia

Ukraine

Other CIS Countries



Browse the full report athttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/russia-mdi.html