Cisco Careers Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- The Cisco Careers website announced today the official launch of it’s newly designed online portal. Cisco Career’s robust and easy-to-navigate website now makes it even easier for job seekers everywhere to discover the comprehensive information they need to enter the world of computer networking.



“The launch of our newly designed website makes it quicker and easier than ever before to find information regarding the best Cisco jobs available,” said a company spokesman for Cisco Careers website. “We even provide in-depth information about the Cisco Certification Program, which is an ideal career path for job seekers that have recently graduated or are simply looking to work in a gratifying and lucrative field.”



Whether job seekers are fresh out of college or established industry veterans, the Cisco Certification Program will vastly increase their chances of landing a job with the company. Higher-level certifications are also available, which will help to open the doors to lucrative-paying positions within the company.



The company’s new online portal gives IT enthusiasts background information regarding the four different levels of certification offered by Cisco. For entry-level candidates, the Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician certification is the best place to start. Associates should explore the Cisco Certified Network Associate path while the Cisco Certified Network Professional certification is catered toward professionals with deep experience. Lastly, virtuosos in the field will want to tackle the Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert certification.



The Cisco Careers website also provides detailed information for eight different career paths that job seekers can explore. From Cisco salary expectations – ranging from 24K to 6 figures – to the various certifications needed, the following career paths are readily available: design, network security, routing and switching, service provider, service provider operations, storage networking, voice and wireless.



Cisco certifications for these eight fields are among some of the most sought-after in the information technology industry. The exams people must take to attain the certifications are extremely difficult, so test-takers are encouraged to take advantage of the guidance and tips provided by Cisco Careers website management tool. The website has industry veterans that know the ins and outs of each and every certification. Their wealth of information is now available to job seekers from around the world via an intuitive and newly designed website.



About Cisco Careers

Cisco Careers is a website dedicated to giving people information about entering the computer networking field. The company’s staff provides training, mentoring and delivers real-world data about the computer networking industry. The Cisco Careers website also provides comprehensive background information for various certification programs that can jump-start the careers of information technology professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.ciscocareers.org.