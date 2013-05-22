Cisco-Eagle Video Show Seegrid Robotic Industrial Truck at Open House

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Cisco-Eagle Material handling, automation, and storage systems experts provide solutions for the movement, storage, retrieval, control, and protection of materials. The material handling company enables clients to transport the correct amount of material to the right place at the right time and in the right sequence safely. Cisco-Eagle recently released a video of a Seegrid automated industrial truck, at the recent Open House and Automation Exhibit. To view the video link here: http://www.cisco-eagle.com/blog/2013/04/26/video-seegrid-automated-industrial-truck/.



During the open house the Seegrid truck navigated a large warehouse, interacting frequently with attendees to demonstrate its route learning and safety features. Travel time is wasted time; the robotic truck is able to reclaim time without human guidance.



Unmanned robotic trucks free an employee from 45 minutes a day of travel time. The truck has a robust visual guidance system enhanced with safety sensors for consistently safe operation. The Seegrid truck learns multiple routes - up to 25 miles of information. By inputting pre-planned drop stops, selection stations, and return points, Seegrid trucks complete routes entirely without human guidance.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



