Cisco Live 2013: Customized IP Communications / ANDTEK Presents Highly Effective Unified Communications Solutions

Bavaria, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Munich-based unified communications specialist ANDTEK will be demonstrating its extensive IP communications solutions for large corporations and companies at Cisco Live 2013 (Stand E75). The highly scalable solutions are centrally administered and in numerous applications have been shown to be extremely failsafe and reliable. Cisco Live 2013 will take place 28 January–1 February in London’s ExCeL international convention center.



Customized call distribution systems for thousands of agents



At stand 75, ANDTEK will presenting Contact Center, its highly scalable call distribution software with direct, centralized management of company-wide customer service through a web interface . This unified communications application is currently used, for example, by insurance companies with more than 1,000 employees in many different locations. Contact Center’s comprehensive statistical features such as calculating call load per agent or the number of dropped calls can be used to optimize call routing and customer service. The agent’s IP telephone will display real-time status reports about other agents in the group, such as the number of logged-in users, the group’s call-through rate, and the number of callers holding. This helps maximize customer satisfaction.



Cisco-based switchboard system for more than 100,000 work stations



AND Desktop AC is a switchboard solution for large customer databases and CRM systems, especially designed for large corporations such as insurance companies, financial services companies or car manufacturers which may sometimes have more than 100,000 employees on staff. The AND Desktop AC switchboard system can locate company staff by searching databases and directories with various formats, look at employees’ public Outlook calendars and gain instant access to hundreds of thousands of entries - over IP phone, web browser or directly on one’s computer. Employees can redirect outside calls to the right work station at any time, regardless of the employee’s actual physical location at the time. Fast and competent customer service is guaranteed.



IP communications means slimmer processes for customers’ benefit



At Cisco Live 2013, ANDTEK will be demonstrating how banks and insurance companies can use the latest unified communications solutions to make their business processes more efficient and increase productivity. These systems allow all employees, regardless of location, to have access to all relevant information about a customer, making it easier to satisfy their needs more efficiently. After all, better service will gain or keep customers’ trust. ANDTEK (stand E75) will be demonstrating convergent and mobile multi-channel integration solutions for financial services (voice/data communication, video surveillance and building security, voice recording, etc.) via a common Cisco platform.



Quick access to MS-Exchange data on the IP network



Users of ANDTEK IP solutions can integrate their contact information from Exchange into the unified communications network. The switchboard will thus be able to access employee schedules in seconds via IP phone and/or PC and can provide the caller with detailed information without having to ask the staff directly.



About ANDTEK GmbH

ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



