Cisco VPN Configuration Guide by Harris Andrea

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Harris Andrea is a Cisco Expert Professional with more than 15 years of real world experience in the networking field. After publishing his first Cisco book about Cisco ASA Firewall Fundamentals, he recently published another practical configuration guide about Cisco VPN Technologies.



His new ebook, "Cisco VPN Configuration Guide", focuses on configuring VPN technologies on both Cisco Routers and ASA 5500 Firewalls. Written from the administrator's perspective, this technical guide describes step-by-step how to configure almost any Cisco VPN technology including IPSEC VPN (site-to-site, hub-and-spoke, and remote access), GRE VPNs, Virtual Tunnel Interface (VTI), Dynamic Multipoint VPNs (DMVPN), SSL VPNs (Anyconnect VPN) etc.



"Every Networking Professional in this planet will have to configure some kind of VPN sooner or later in his/her professional career. This VPN Guide, therefore, will be a great reference for years to come. Having this Cisco VPN Guide in your possession will certainly enhance your skills and knowledge about Cisco VPN technologies which are essential for any networking engineer and Cisco professional" said Harris Andrea.



Based on the author's experience in real world networks, this configuration guide is packed with tens of practical scenarios, actual and complete configuration examples, colorful network diagrams, troubleshooting information etc.



"I tried to include as much technical experience as possible in this electronic book. In addition to the most popular VPN topologies and scenarios, the ebook contains also some special cases for which you will not find information easily anywhere else" says Harris.



In addition to the main VPN Configuration Guide book, Harris offers also a free bonus tutorial about Cisco ASA 5505 Firewall.



The "Cisco VPN Configuration Guide" package is available from Harris Andrea official website at:



http://www.networkstraining.com