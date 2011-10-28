Citi Wide Merchant Funding Is Partnering With Small Business to Fight Breast Cancer

Amityville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2011 -- Citi Wide Merchant Funding, a leading provider of small business financing, now offers a new program that provides small businesses with approvals in 2 business days. “We’ve seen that as the economy has stumbled commercial banks having been closing lines of credits and withdrawing from the sub $1m loan market.” says Michael Martin, President of Citi Wide Merchant Funding. These loans are structured around a businesses cash flow so personal credit score plays less into the underwriting process. Approval rates have been in the 90% range.



“Wall Street banks have found it easier to grow their portfolio’s by focusing on the mid size businesses at the expense of main street. From the beginning we’ve focused learning about about our customers businesses and helping them accomplish their long term goals.”



Citi Wide has a long track record in arranging financing for restaurant owners. The Grand Opening program has helped restaurateurs open their first location with the knowledge they have the working capital to succeed.



To launch this program and commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Citi Wide Merchant Funding has been making donations in the name of every funded small business this October. To learn more visit our website at http://citiwidemerchantfunding.com.



About Citi Wide Merchant Funding

Amityville, New York based Citi Wide Merchant Funding, INC is a provider of small business financing to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Our programs are individualized to the capital needs of each business. Since 2007 Citi Wide has funded millions of dollars to businesses underserved by traditional banks. learn more about small business financing.