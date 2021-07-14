CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC), was announced concerning whether the takeover of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. is unfair to NYSE: CCAC stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) and currently hold any of those NYSE: CCAC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: CCAC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 22, 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc. ("Quanergy") and CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) announced that they have entered into an agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Quanergy becoming a publicly-listed company. However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: CCAC stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the CITIC Capital Acquisition Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) closed on July 8, 2021, at $9.91 per share.



Those who are current investors in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.