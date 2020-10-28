Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- An investigation over potential securities laws violations by Citigroup Inc. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Citigroup Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Citigroup Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $72.85 billion in 2018 to $74.28 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $18.04 billion in 2018 to $19.4 billion in 2019.



On October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced enforcement actions against Citigroup Inc, citing "deficiencies in its risk management, internal controls, and data governance and consented to the assessment of a civil money penalty," slapping the bank with a $400 million fine. The Federal Reserve Board noted that the action comes after Citigroup Inc failed to effectively address concerns related to risk management and controls that it previously identified in 2013 and 2015.



Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) declined from $46.06 per share on October 6, 2020 to $42.25 per share on October 15, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.