Citizen Services AI Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in Citizen Services AI Market:-

AWS (United States) , Microsoft (United States) , Accenture (United States) , Alibaba (China), IBM (United States) , NVIDIA (United States) , Intel (United States) , Tencent (China), Pegasystems (United States), Baidu (China) , ADDO AI (Singapore)



The Citizen Services AI Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Citizen Services AI market.



In order to surging automation and agility, the need for IT modernization in government departments increased cost savings are the major growth factors for the market. It also offers strategies for governments as they consider implementing AI. While the potential future use cases of AI in government remain bounded by government resources and the limits of both human creativity and trust in government, the most obvious and immediately beneficial opportunities are those where AI can reduce administrative burdens, help resolve resource allocation problems, and take on significantly complex tasks



In January 2019, Alibaba partnered with Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to implement AI for tourism, smart cities, and flu prediction. The MGTO will use Alibaba AI to test 2 similar systems, namely, Chatbot and Singou Butler 1 to answer visitors questions and solicitations.



European Union laws (GDPR) is taking important measures to protect data privacy and is expected to impact ~4% of global annual sales. California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be country's highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, General Services, Others), Technology Type (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing and face Recognition)



Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Automation



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Image Recognition Applications to Identify People, Places, and Objects

Advent of New Technologies



Market Drivers:

Need for IT Modernization

Integration of AI and Analytics With Citizen Services



Challenges:

Integration Issues With Organisations Internal Processes

Lack of Expertise and Infrastructure Among End Users



