Citizen Services AI Market Size Projected to Attain US$ 41.0 Billion by 2027 at 44.5% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The global Citizen Services AI Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period, reaching USD 41.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 6.5 billion in 2022, according to new report by MarketsandMarkets.



Al and chatbots are being used by various government agencies to develop better citizen-centric experiences. As a result, citizens may receive the services they require whenever they need them, and government employees are relieved of many of the tedious responsibilities connected with gathering and processing the data related to citizen engagements.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Citizen Services AI Market by Technology (ML, NLP, Image Processing and Face Recognition), Vertical (Transportation, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, and Education & Training) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"

260 - Tables

46 - Figures

250 - Pages



Request Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147682438



By vertical, healthcare segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period



The citizen services AI market has been segmented based on vertical into transportation, healthcare, government and public sector, energy & utilities, agriculture, and education and training. AI vendors across the globe provide a variety of healthcare application solutions, including automated medical diagnosis, automated analysis of medical tests, illness detection and screening, patient management systems, monitoring tools, and predictive healthcare diagnosis and disease prevention. All these healthcare solutions are expected to benefit the citizens and improve the experience of healthcare services. By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 51.7% in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, reaching USD 1,709 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 213 million in 2022.



By deployment mode, cloud segment projected to register higher CAGR than on-premises segment



The citizen services AI market has been segmented based on deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. Cloud-based citizen services AI solutions help in maintaining a competitive edge by eliminating the administrative roadblocks of the supporting infrastructure, enabling organizations to focus on improving their competencies. By deployment mode, compared to on-premises, the cloud segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 43.1% during the forecast period.



By organization size, large enterprises segment to lead market during forecast period



By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the citizen services AI market during the forecast period. In comparison to SMEs, large enterprises have shown more inclination toward advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. Large organizations in the transportation, education, healthcare, and government & public sector verticals need artificial intelligence technology to identify patterns in data and utilize data to enhance their operation.



North America anticipated to account for largest market size during forecast period



Among the regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The presence of several global players across the region would increase the demand for AI citizen service solutions for enhanced support and recommendation to government organizations. Factors such as the ease provided by AI citizen services, regulatory standards, advanced IT infrastructure, and the availability of technical expertise also lead to the rapid adoption of citizen services AI solutions in the region.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147682438



Some of the major citizen services AI market vendors are IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Alfresco (US), Waymo (US), Voyager Labs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba (China), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), Automation Anywhere (US), OpenText (Canada), H2O.AI (US), and ADDO (Singapore).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/citizen-services-ai.asp