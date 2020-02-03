Citizens of 160 Countries Eligible for India Visa Online

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- India Visa Online service has opened up to travelers from 160 countries, who want to visit India for holidays, business or medical reasons.



India has always been a huge tourist attraction because of its rich heritage and cultural diversity. Post liberalization it also became a thriving International business hub. In recent times, it has gained popularity amongst people from all parts of the world, who want to visit India for medical tourism.



While there are several compelling reasons to visit India, the traditional visa application process would dampen the spirits of travelers. It would mean taking time off their schedules to visit their nearest Indian embassies, wait in queues etc. to get their visas. But that has changed with the online visa option.



Now India Visa Application can be made online through a new age system that is easy to navigate. Smart backend software and payment integration are some of the features of the process, which is now extremely simplified. It not only saves them time but takes all the hassle out of the application process.



The online visa application option was earlier available to citizens of only a few countries. But that scope has been broadened as now citizens of 160 countries qualify for online applications of Indian visa. The facility covers holiday makers, business travelers as well as medical tourists to the country.



They can simply mention the reason for their travel and make the most of the online visa application process.



