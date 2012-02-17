CITOC Cracks Prestigious Top 200 North American IT Rankings

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- The Houston business community relies on technology to communicate with clients, close new sales, order products through distribution chains and report on the financial health of day-to-day operations.



It is CITOC’s focus to deliver the right information technology that blends innovative thinking with meeting the daily requirements for our clients. Technology plays a crucial role in every business in Houston and CITOC takes ensuring uptime seriously.



The fifth-annual MSP Mentor 100 survey ran from October 2011 through December 2011. Instead of ranking MSPs merely by total revenue, we calculate an index measurement using such metrics as overall managed services revenue, overall managed services revenue growth, percentage managed services revenue growth, managed services revenue per employee, number of devices managed and other data points comparing fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2010. This index approach ensures small, midsize and large MSPs from around the world are recognized on the MSPmentor 100 of which the Top 200 in North America list was a subset.



CITOC is honored to be recognized as one of the best IT service providers in North America. The MSP Mentor Top 100 global MSP list annually ranks the top managed IT service providers. Rankings are listed globally and by region.



“CITOC bets on the cloud,” said President and CEO, BJ Farmer. “The cloud will change the way many businesses in Texas use IT. It is this innovative approach to provide the right IT solutions that helps businesses decrease costs, improve efficiencies and maximize profitability that matters to us.”



2012 is the first year that the Top 200 in North America list appears as a subset of MSP Mentor’s top 100.



CITOC has won four awards from the Houston Business Journal in 2011 including Fast Tech 50 award for the 5th time. In 2011, CITOC was recognized on the Inc. 500/5000 list.



