CITrials Attends International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology's 16th Annual Scientific Meeting

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- CITrials, the Pharmaceutical Medical Research clinical trials facility, participated in the 16th Annual Scientific Meeting that was held from 19-21 February 2020 in Grand Hyatt - Washington, DC. The event was organized by ISCTM (International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology).



ISCTM, an independent organization devoted to promoting improvement and development addressing methodological clinical challenges arising in the use of CNS (central nervous system) clinical trials and therapeutic agents. It deals with re-evaluating the present scenario and perception of CNS drug development. It further emphasizes on using new therapies for evaluating therapeutic approaches and clinical methodology of using drugs.



CITrials has a reputation of conducting and producing clinical trial results with accuracy. It has a team of qualified physicians and clinic managers who have years of experience in Medical Research Studies. They are renowned Psychiatrists, Academicians, Medical Consultants, and Pharma specialists. CITrials uses a confidential process to identify people for clinical trials. They conduct extensive scientific Medical Research Studies to discover ways of preventing, detecting, diagnosing, controlling, and treating a range of illnesses.



ISCTM holds medical events every year where specialists talk about drugs and issues facing their use as psychiatric disorder treatment, enhancing drug development by using artificial intelligence, clinical trials, clinical studies and more.



Debra Hoffmeyer, Founder & CEO of CITrials after attending the ISCTM event remarks, "I was just honored by society ISCTM in Washington D.C as the new Chair of the Membership Committee." She still holds a position on the Finance Committee and assist the society with FDA Guidance feedback in diversity.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications to benefit patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in mental health trials including those for Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials has a great reputation for rapidly producing accurate trial results in accordance to global guideline requirements.



