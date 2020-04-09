CITrials CEO, Debra Hoffmeyer Conducts a Global Meet Discussing the Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Clinical Trials

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Debra Hoffmeyer, CEO & Founder of CITrials, recently conducted a Zoom meeting with many key leaders and stakeholders in global clinical research to discuss the impact of COVID-19 crisis on the clinical trial industry. In this global meet, Debra discussed continuing clinical trials, continuity and contingency plans, and ensuring stability and infrastructure for sites during this coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was attended by major pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, BMS Pharma Cervelo Pharmaceuticals, FDA, EUDA, Japan FDA, Italian drug authorities, and many others.



In the meeting, Ms. Hoffmeyer shed some light on local and state order/regulations and discussed how to continue ongoing trials and subjects, enrollment of new subjects, and preservation of clinical research personnel/sites under FDA guidance. While discussing about continuity and contingency plans for COVID-19, Debra highlighted the following key points:



- Robust implementation for pre-office visit screening that includes contacting volunteers before coming into

clinic and drivers/transportation controls

- Distancing for outpatient and inpatient that includes participant distancing before entering the clinic,

volunteers "participant distancing rooms", initial face to face preparation through "on-site video

communications" and clinical assessments by sponsor approved and trained clinicians

- Safety and security of study data collected by expert sites that include inpatient studies providing 100%

observation and control over volunteer distancing, issuing a badge to staff involved in essential business

with their credentials and name of company, etc.



Ms. Hoffmeyer also discussed how to ensure the stability and infrastructure of sites and received feedback from sponsors on the current situation and future impact, including financial impact of sponsors' decisions and increased cost associated with site modification and accommodations.



"COVID-19 pandemic has taken thousands of lives and affected almost everyone worldwide. Due to the unavailability of treatment, coronavirus has not only become severe but has brought everything to halt. To help volunteers during this tough time, we are focusing on steps to safely continue clinical trials by creating continuity and contingency plans to control its outspread and ensuring the stability and infrastructure of the site today and tomorrow," said Debra.



As a leading research center for clinical trials, CITrials performs both inpatient and outpatient studies on new treatments for various illnesses. They have experienced teams to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties. The clinical trials are confidential, require no insurance and provide compensation for time and travel to patients participating in these trials.



