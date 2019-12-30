CITrials Conducts Clinical Trials to Find Better Cure for a Range of Mental Illnesses

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Today, nearly 1 in 4 people are affected with a form of mental disorder in the United States. While there are various treatment options for people with mental illnesses, there still exists a stigma associated with talking about it. With the advent of new treatment options and shifts in social climate, people have been increasingly seeking treatment for their symptoms. Despite this, many treatment options may accompany a range of side effects. Thus, it is essential to test these medications prior to introducing them to the market. CITrials in particular is an organization dedicated to finding quality, working treatments for all mental illnesses. Their central aims are focused on providing a benefit to patients, communities, and physicians on a worldwide scale.



CITrials has been in this field of medical advancement for 20 years. They conduct clinical trials for various illnesses to create relevant cures and treatments. Led by some of the most respected physicians/researchers, the team at CITrials is known for their analysis, accurate results, and proficiency. All physicians at CITrials are affiliated with reputed universities with some affiliated to South California's leading universities and hospitals. They conduct both inpatient and outpatient treatments under strict ethical and medical guidelines while adhering to rules set by central IRBs.



Based in California's Orange, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties, CITrials conducts medical research for patients of all ages. In addition, they also have a dedicated team to recruit and retain patients of various demographics. CITrials works closely with staff & community hospitals, mental health organizations, and doctors to select people for clinical trials and provides them access to the latest healthcare--offering compensation for time and travel in the meantime.



A physician at CITrials had more to say about their clinical trials, "Our goal is to provide the finest treatment possible to our patients. Our doctors strive to find better ways to detect, diagnose, control, and treat various illnesses involving the central nervous system. Our volunteer programs for patients help them get access to the latest healthcare at no additional cost while helping us further medical research."



Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications to benefit patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in mental health trials for disorders such as Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Personality Disorders, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major Depressive Disorders, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials has a great reputation for quickly producing accurate trial results according to global guideline requirements. CITrials has a team of board-certified physician-researchers affiliated with Southern California's leading universities and hospitals.



