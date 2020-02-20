Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Clinical trials are one of the best ways to discover newer ways of preventing, detecting and treating diseases. From mental to physical, clinical trials are conducted for thousands of diseases. Arthritis is among the few common physical diseases for which clinical trials has been conducted over the years. A clinical research organization, like CITrials conducts clinical trials to find the best possible medical treatments for Arthritis. They have a team of board-certified physician-researchers specializing in conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials for patients with Arthritis.



The benefits of their trials is that patients get valuable access to health screenings, potentially new medications, and support services at a time when many people struggle to get healthcare. Their professionals' expertise in performing both, inpatient and outpatient studies working with central IRBs so as to eliminate the needs for subsequent medical review. For years, CITrials has been conducting clinical trials for Arthritis patients in in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County, California.



Arthritis patients looking to be a part of their clinical trials can request for prescreening by completing a simple form present on their official website, CITrials.com.



Speaking about their clinical trials, a representative of CITrials stated, "With over 40 years in the clinical research field, we have proven abilities utilizing our well-trained teams. Each team has the experience and expertise to provide high quality, data integrity, accurate results and timely results for every clinical trial conducted. With your help, we are able to identify new and better ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, control, and treat illnesses."



A leading research center for clinical trials, CITrials also has a team to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties. Besides arthritis, they also expertise in conducting clinical trials for a variety of disorders such as Schizophrenia, Bipolar (Mania and Depression), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), epilepsy, drug addictions and many others.



What's more interesting about CITrials is that their clinical trials are confidential, require no insurance and they also provide compensation for time and travel to patients participating in these trials. The trials are aimed at revolutionizing the healthcare industry and transforming the ways in which health professionals train themselves. So be a part of CITrials' clinical trials and be the first to benefit from a new method under study.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health including diseases like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents.



