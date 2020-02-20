CITrials Conducts Highly Reliable Clinical Trials for People with Arthritis Diseases

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Arthritis is one of the most leading causes of pain and disability worldwide. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis and related diseases. However, the most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid. In the United States, arthritis affects more than 50 million adults and 300,000 children.



There are hundreds of medications that are being used to treat arthritis. However, the medications used to treat arthritis vary depending on the type of arthritis. Apart from medications, there are many things that can be done to prevent arthritis, such as regular physical activities, balanced diet, intake of vitamin, maintain a healthy body weight and more. People with arthritis also can reduce their symptoms by participating in a clinical trial. A leading clinical research facility, CITrials conducts clinical trials for people with arthritis.



They perform clinical trials for people of every age group in order to find the best possible cure for the arthritis disease. They have a team of board certified professionals who identify new ways to prevent, detect and diagnose arthritis. With their clinical research facilities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County, California, CITrials serves the large community from across the nation. All of their investigators partner with other skilled staff members of CITrials to perform both, inpatient and outpatient studies working with central IRBs in order to eliminate the needs for subsequent medical review.



A physician from CITrials talked more about their arthritis clinical trials, "Our goal is to provide the finest treatment possible to our patients. Our doctors strive to find better ways to detect, diagnose, control, and treat various illnesses involving the central nervous system. Our volunteer programs for patients help them get access to the latest healthcare at no additional cost while helping us further medical research."



CITrials has been in this field of medical advancement for more than two decades. They conduct clinical trials for a range of illnesses. They have a team of experienced physicians/researchers who are known for producing accurate results. All of their physicians are affiliated with South California's leading universities and hospitals.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health including diseases like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials, has a great reputation for producing accurate trial results, quickly and according to global guideline requirements.



