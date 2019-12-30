CITrials Conducts Mental Health Clinical Trials to Help Build a Better Tomorrow

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Technological advancements have allowed medicial sciences to flourish. More and more studies are being conducted on a daily basis to discover novel ways of preventing, detecting, diagnosing, controlling, and treating illnesses. These new research studies have not only uncovered information in the realm of disease and therapy, they have transformed the ways in which health professionals are trained themselves.



Some of the leading full-service clinical research sites are located in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County, California at CI Trials. From Phase I to Phase IV, their board-certified physician-researchers conduct trials in areas such as Autism spectrum disorder, personality disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and many others. Affiliated with Southern California's leading universities and hospitals, their researchers expend great efforts to make positive strides for everyone.



CITrials also conducts clinical trials in internal medicine to discover new treatments for hypertension, diabetes, pain, obesity, memory loss and other ailments. Furthermore, they have a dedicated team to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties. The clinical trials conducted by CITrials are confidential, provide compensation for time and travel, and don't require coverage by insurance.



Well-known for its accurate results and proficiency, CITrials performs both inpatient and outpatient studies under guidelines stated by central IRBs. They also provide valuable access to health screenings and new medications to participants. In addition, CITrials also offers support services to participants during a time in which many people struggle to recieve healthcare.



"Research is the number one method in uncovering new information about diseases and therapies. Your participation in a clinical study could help in the development of new medical treatments for various medical disorders," said one of their representatives. "We are dedicated to helping patients manage their healthcare. We have a commitment to provide cutting-edge treatment and advancing medical research" he further added.



Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications to benefit patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in mental health trials including those for Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials has a great reputation for rapidly producing accurate trial results in accordance to global guideline requirements.



