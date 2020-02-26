CITrials Has Many Achievements to Showcase at ISCTM's 16th Annual Scientific Meeting

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- CITrials has new milestones to showcase at ISCTM 16th Annual Scientific Meeting. The event is being held at The Grand Hyatt, Washington D.C. from February 19th to 21st. Since the previous annual meeting, the research center has come a long way producing exceptional results in the research of many illnesses. The center has since published its extensive and systematic research on adult verbal disfluency. With a commitment to provide effective treatment and advancing medical research, the research center assists patients in managing their healthcare.



International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodologies (ISCTM) Annual Meeting is organized by ISCTM each year that focuses on initiating a discussion on the topics relevant in the field of clinical trials. The meeting takes place annually at The Grand Hyatt, Washington D.C. from February 19th to 21st. CEO of CITrials, Ms. Debra Hoffmeyer has attended the society meetings since its inception.



A representative from the CITrials stated, "While at ICTM, we will answer any questions you have about any concerning clinical trials be it regarding safety, procedures, and risks. You can come up to us at any time. We offer timeslots during which you can meet with our CEO, Debra Hoffmeyer, and investigators."



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health including diseases like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Borderline Personality Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents.



