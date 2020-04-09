CITrials Partners with Roche Pharmaceuticals to Develop Novel Treatment for Schizophrenia

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- CITrials, an advanced medical research company, is now working with Roche Pharmaceuticals to develop a novel treatment for people suffering from schizophrenia. By collaborating with a pioneer in the healthcare industry, CITrials is committed to groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from schizophrenia.



A serious mental disorder, schizophrenia affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly, resulting in hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior. Today, nearly 1% of the population is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and approximately 1.2% of Americans suffer from this mental disorder. Still, there is no proven solution to counter this mental disorder. It usually takes lifelong and often involves a combination of medications, psychotherapy, and coordinated specialty care services to treat this mental disorder.



As CITrials' pharma partner, Roche Pharmaceuticals will help identify new and better ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, control, and treat schizophrenia and its different forms. Moreover, this partnership complements CITrials' core values to provide a high standard of patient care and to make a significant difference in the lives of patients with schizophrenia.



"By partnering with Roche Pharmaceuticals, CITrials stands among the top clinical research facilities conducting clinical trials to find the best possible medical treatments for schizophrenia," said Debra Hoffmeyer, CEO of CITrials. "We have been operating in the healthcare industry for 20 years and this collaboration with Roche will help us provide high quality, data integrity, accurate results and timely results for every clinical trial conducted for schizophrenia," she added.



As a leading research center for clinical trials in southern California, CITrials has experienced teams to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties. The clinical trials at CITrials are confidential, require no insurance and provide compensation for time and travel to patients participating in these trials. The trials are aimed at helping people with disorders and illnesses lead a fuller life while advancing medical research.



About Roche Pharmaceuticals



Roche Pharmaceuticals is focused on translating excellence in science into effective medicines for patients. It combines cutting-edge research at Roche, Genentech in the US, Chugai in Japan and over 150 partners worldwide with a global scale and reaches in clinical development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. Thanks to the Pharmaceuticals Division's broad-based portfolio, Roche is one of the world's leading providers of clinically differentiated medicines.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health disorders like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials, has a great reputation for producing accurate trial results, quickly and according to global guideline requirements.



