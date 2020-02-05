CITrials Performs Clinical Trials for Teens, Adults, and Grandparents to Find the Best Possible Treatment for Mental Disorders

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Millions of researches are conducted nowadays to discover new treatments for a variety of mental disorders such as depression, Alzheimer's disease etc. Considered as key research tools, clinical trials help doctors identify new and better ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, control, and treat mental illnesses. These trials also makes it easy for the doctors to decide whether the side effects of new treatments are acceptable or not. All of these clinical trials are aimed at revolutionizing the healthcare industry and transforming the ways in which health professionals train themselves.



One of the most sought-after companies in the field of clinical testing, CITrials' core values is to conduct quality research and advance medical research-- creating a better healthcare landscape for generations to come. They perform clinical trials for teens, adults, and grandparents to find the best possible treatments for their mental disorders. With full-service clinical research sites in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County, California, CITrials specializes in performing both psychiatric and internal medicine trials. Their mission is to conduct effective and instructive Phase I-IV clinical trials for the development of medications that benefits patients, communities, and medical industries worldwide.



CITrials is a full-service clinical research organization with an expertise in mental health conditions including Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective disorder, PTSD, Personality Disorder, Bipolar (Mania and Depression), Major depressive disorder, and many others. In addition, they have a dedicated team to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties.



One of their representatives stated, "CITrials, has a great reputation for producing clinical trial results accurately, quickly and within global guideline requirements. CITrials has a team of board-certified physician-researchers affiliated with Southern California's leading universities and hospitals. These investigators partner with other skilled CITrials staff to perform both inpatient and outpatient studies working with central IRBs to eliminate the needs for subsequent medical review."



A privately-held California corporation, CITrials also offers patients' participating in its trials valuable access to health screenings, potentially new medications, and support services at a time when many people struggle to get healthcare. What's more interesting about them is that they are confidential, require no insurance and also provides compensation for time and travel to patients participating in their clinical trials.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health including diseases like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents.



For more information, please visit: https://citrials.com



Social Profiles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CITrialsResearch/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CITrials01

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/citrials/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/citrials



Contact Details

801 North Tustin Santa Ana, CA 92705

17800 Woodruff Ave Bellflower, CA 90706

5700 Division Street Riverside, CA 92506

Ph: 1-866- 4 STUDY 1 (1-866-478-8391)