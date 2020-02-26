CITrials to Attend 'The 2020 European Site Solutions Summit' in March

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- CITrials, the advanced medical research company is participating in the 2020 European Site Solutions Summit to be held on 09-10th March 2020 in Lisbon Portugal. The summit will be organized by The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), an active partner in industry-wide dialogues and initiatives focused on enhancing the clinical research enterprise.



The 2020 European Site Solutions Summit concentrates on clinical research site performance. It focuses on the growth and contributions that clinical sites make in the research enterprise. The conference offers great networking opportunities and the most sought-after custom regional content. It gives innovative ideas to help the medical research organizations to proactively address increasingly complex challenges within the medical research industry.



Highlights of European Site Solutions Summit 2020:



· The program is focused on community-and country-centric ideas. Medical research organizations will get to explore a site-facing agenda that emphasizes the effect that they make on the clinical research enterprise



· The program offers clinical research executives a gathering space for networking, education, and other innovative opportunities



· The sessions in the program will address issues including patient recruitment, project management, site payments, business development, industry collaboration, technology advancements, clinical trial trends in CEE and more.



CITrials conducts a wide range of clinical researches to identify new ways to detect, diagnose, prevent, control, and treat illnesses. The company has been into existence for many years now and has proven itself as one of the most reputable clinical facilities in the world. CITrials has highly qualified teams with the expertise and experience to offer the best result for every clinical trial conducted.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications to benefit patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in mental health trials including those for Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CI Trials has a great reputation for rapidly producing accurate trial results in accordance to global guideline requirements.



For more information, please visit: https://citrials.com



Social Profiles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CITrialsResearch/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CITrials01

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/citrials/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/citrials



Contact Details:

801 North Tustin Santa Ana, CA 92705

17800 Woodruff Ave Bellflower, CA 90706

5700 Division Street Riverside, CA 92506

Ph: 1-866- 4 STUDY 1 (1-866-478-8391)