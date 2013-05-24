SalesNOW Mobile CRM Joins Citrix Ready Worx Verified Partner Program

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- SalesNOW Mobile CRM, designed for the Web and mobile devices, is excited to announce that by utilizing the Citrix Worx App SDK we have embedded MDX technology into SalesNOW, extending SalesNOW as an enterprise ready, secure Customer Relationship Management solution to thousands of Citrix customers using any Android or iOS based devices. With Citrix MDX technology, SalesNOW can reside in a container, separated from personal apps and data on the user’s mobile device. This allows IT to set comprehensive policy-based controls such as data leakage prevention and the ability to remote lock, wipe and encrypt apps and data. SalesNOW will soon be made available to over 260,000 Citrix enterprise customers on the Citrix Worx App Gallery.



SalesNOW’s CEO Mark Durst states, “Citrix MDX technology makes it easy for enterprise IT to apply security and access policies to SalesNOW across any iOS and Android device. This enables IT departments to centralize configuration, management, security and control for SalesNOW.”



About Interchange Solutions

Interchange Solutions Inc. has been developing CRM solutions since 1997 and is the maker of SalesNOW, a complete CRM Suite for the Web and mobile devices, used by thousands of customers worldwide. SalesNOW is an actively developed, award winning, affordable, robust, secure and fully hosted Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution for the mobile device and the Web, designed for sales reps, sales teams, and service. Everything that a user enters within SalesNOW on the mobile device – such as contacts, companies, leads, deals, and activities – is automatically synchronized to their SalesNOW Web account and vice versa. SalesNOW is easy to use, allowing users to remain organized while tracking and managing all aspects of the sales cycle in real-time, anytime, anywhere. SalesNOW improves sales rep effectiveness on the road, increases management visibility as to who is doing what, and reduces the reporting burden via quick access to activity and sales related graphical and excel based reports.



For more information, please visit http://www.salesnow.com.