Citrix Workspace by Citrix Systems Inc to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Employee Engagement Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Citrix Workspace by CitrixSystems Inc will be listed as a top player in the Employee Engagement Software segment on 360Quadrants. Citrix Workspace is an advanced employee engagement software that offers users access to a number of useful features. With Citrix, hiring managers and HR personnel can power flexible and smart ways to work. This platform enables employees to perform at their best capacity. Citrix Workspace redefines the meaning of working better.



Recently, Citrix SystemsInc has introduced next-generation intelligence capabilities that allow the companies to offer the unified and contextual experience to their employees across any device or network. Citrix Workspace helps to eliminate distractions so that employees can focus on work and perform the best in all possible manner. Citrix Workspace provides single sign-on access to all the apps and content employees can prefer to use unified experience, including integrations with more than 150 enterprise applications such as Salesforce, Workday, SAP Ariba and SAP Concur, ServiceNow, Microsoft Outlook and G Suite. Citrix Workspace pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Employee Engagement Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 35 companies in the Employee Engagement Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Citrix Workspace Employee Engagement Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Jalapeno Employee Engagement, Hyphen, SAP SE, Devbridge Group, Discotheque Inc, Joyous, FRIDAY, Beekeeper AG, StatusApp, PLAY Consulting, Kazoo, SIFT, indeed and Surveysparrowamong others as the top vendors in the Employee Engagement Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Employee Engagement Softwarecomparisons between vendors.



Employee engagement software enables companies to collect and manage feedback from their employees, recognize and felicitate employee achievements, and promote a positive work environment. HR managers leverage employee engagement solutions to derive actionable insights from employee feedback. With employee engagement software, users can study employee sentiment, promote useful activities that benefit employee health & wellness, and recognize employee success.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in Employee Engagement Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Employee Engagement Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



