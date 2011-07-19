Citrus County Computer Support Team Welcomes Aboard New System Administrator/Engineer Dawn Wilhelm

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2011 -- A successful Managed Services Provider (MSP) ensures they have the very best in seasoned, mature professionals who are highly certified to build, upgrade and maintain computer networks for maximum results and minimal disruptions. So when Citrus Networking Solutions Group (CNSG) found themselves in need of a system administrator/engineer, they put up a job posting on Workforce Connection.



While there were several good candidates, the one that really stood out as the best one for their team was Dawn Wilhelm. With over twenty years of experience in the computer field and over ten years of management experience in the fast food industry, her qualifications were extensive. As Citrus NSG is comprised of mature Microsoft Certified Professionals, the company really wanted someone that would have that experience already.



"Dawn's resume really caught our eye," said Teresa Bell, President of CNSG. "Her qualifications and skills demonstrated that she had extensive experience with information systems, hardware, software and overall knowledge and experience in troubleshooting and problem solving. Plus her Microsoft certifications were impressive, to say the least. We're glad we were able to get her before someone else did."



CSNG is Florida’s Nature Coast Small to Medium-sized Business IT Support taking care of everything from managed IT services to disaster recovery to cloud computing and more. With a specialized focus on healthcare IT services, EMR support, as well as HIPAA compliance, in addition to providing legal IT support services, Citrus NSG is a partner that will take care of the technology issues so that business owners don't have to worry about them.



About CNSG

CNSG is the only proven Business Continuity Provider on the Nature Coast. CNSG was founded by Teresa Bell, MCSE, SBSC in 2003. Since then, it has rapidly grown to become Citrus County’s largest computer networking service provider.



CNSG stands ready to be your Citrus County technology partner. To see how we can help you solve your IT networking and system maintenance needs, call 1-888-528-3697 and speak with one of our professional team members.