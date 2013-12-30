Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. Earns Esteemed 2013 Angie's List Super Service Award

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of the consumer review service in 2013. Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning provides premiere carpet cleaning in Charleston, SC and surrounding areas.



“We are so very honored to receive this prestigious award again for 2013. We love our Angies List Customers and take great pride in assuring them the best possible service and great customer satisfaction” from owners Greg and Mary Broome.



“Only about 5 percent of the companies Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. competes with in Charleston and surrounding areas are able to earn our Super Service Award,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “It’s a mark of consistently great customer service.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2013 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie’s List, have a fully complete profile, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2013 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



About Angie's List

Angie's List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to healthcare. More than 2 million paid households use Angie's List to gain access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the Angie’s List Magazine and the Angie's List complaint resolution service.



Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Mary and Greg Broome

843-566-4018

1135 Bowman Rd, Suite 527

Mount Pleasant, SC

mary@gocitrusnow.com

http://www.gocitrusnow.com