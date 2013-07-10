Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. Was Selected for Exclusive Oriental Rug and Fine Fabric Program

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. , a cleaning firm operating in Charleston since 2010 was one of only 40 companies selected from cleaning firms across the US, Canada, and UK to participate in the 2012 Textile Pro Program launched by rug specialist Lisa Wagner and fabric specialist Jim Pemberton.



The Textile Pro Program is a course of advanced training to develop specialists in the field of oriental and specialty rug care, as well as fine fabric care.



“This is our first year of the program and we only selected 40 companies to work with from several hundred who applied. The companies we chose were based on their level of professionalism, knowledge of cleaning and restoration, and their overall culture of wanting to provide the best service to their clients,” explained Ms. Wagner.



“Our industry has lacked advanced textile training and it’s led to a real deficit in rug and fabric specialists for today’s investment textiles and furnishings. This program is designed for those who are already very good in their craft, to help them excel even more so in this field,” added Mr. Pemberton.



Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc. already provides rug and upholstery cleaning services. The owners, Greg and Mary Broome shared that this is an opportunity to become even more skilled at handling especially natural fiber (wool, silk, cotton) textiles for their region.



For more information about Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Inc., you can visit their website at www.goCitrusnow.com or call 843-­566-­4018.



