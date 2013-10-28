Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Is Growing

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning welcomes the newest member to their customer support staff. Lindsay Sirisky is a valuable addition to the team at Citrus Fresh, bringing years of experience in customer relations, sales, office management, and accounting. Her varied skills will be used in a role that will make her a first point of contact for clients of Citrus Fresh. Aside from handling customer inquiries and scheduling the jobs, Ms. Sirisky will also be responsible for all of the invoicing and billing, as well as customer follow up.



Citrus Fresh has been growing at a great rate through 2013 and knew it was time to bring on additional help to account for the growth. Being one of the leading providers of carpet cleaning in Charleston, SC they have seen the fruits of their labor start to pay big dividends. With that growth the need for additional customer follow up had become one of their top goals.



Coming from a background of paralegal work where she worked in administration and settlements, Ms. Sirisky went on to handle the office duties and even patients at chiropractic clinics where she put her Certification in Deep Tissue and Neuromuscular Therapy to use as a Certified Massage Therapist and Assistant Office Manager. She then went on to pursue more administrative and sales experience as the Assistant to the Vice President of the Beaufort Gazette, office manager at the Condon Law Firm, and sales associate at Belk.



Citrus Fresh’s Mary Broome is thrilled at the recruitment.



“She is wonderful! Great with customers and very thorough. We are so happy to have found someone like her,” Broome said. She went on to say, “She is also responsible enough to work from her home, out of her own office!”



Please join the rest of the crew at Citrus Fresh in giving a warm welcome to their newest team member!



Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Mary and Greg Broome

843-566-4018

1135 Bowman Rd, Suite 527

Mount Pleasant, SC

mary@gocitrusnow.com

http://www.gocitrusnow.com