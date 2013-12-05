City Center Self Storage Earns Top Reviews Among Pittsburgh Self Storage Companies

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In its first year of operation, City Center Self Storage has become the favorite Pittsburgh self-storage facility according to Yelp. City Center Self Storage has received more Yelp reviews than any other self-storage facility with a perfect 5 Star rating in every review. Reviewers cited several key reasons for their enthusiastic endorsement, including the friendliness of the staff, the cleanliness and security of the facility, and the overall value for the price paid.



“We are extremely proud of all of our accomplishments this year,” said Nick Lackner, General Manager. “We had a very aggressive goal to create the best Pittsburgh self-storage facility and we achieved it. I am proudest of our customer reviews as they are the best measure of success.” City Center Self Storage opened its doors in November of 2012 in a historic warehouse across the river from Downtown Pittsburgh. The building’s original warehouse design allowed City Center Self Storage to quickly adapt the building to a more modern, self storage usage. Its proximity to downtown Pittsburgh and the natural climate control afforded by innovative engineering made it a favorite with people looking for storage units in Pittsburgh.



Jill Yesko, President and Principal Professional Organizer at Discover Organizing, recommends self storage for her clients during organizing projects. "Living with clutter around you is difficult, and somewhat paralyzing. Self storage offers a great chance for you to remove items temporarily from your space so that you can sort them out in a different environment. When you feel rushed to make decisions that you are not ready to make about special items, your stress level can go way up. Working methodically to make the best decision about an object's permanent home, in a clean, non-distracting storage space, helps to reduce the regret factor. If you are renovating or downsizing," Ms. Yesko added, "Self storage is definitely a great way to extend your space affordably until your project is complete.”



General Manager Nick Lackner was born in Pittsburgh, and his family is part of the ownership group of the warehouse complex that houses City Center Self Storage. “Pride of ownership and a commitment to the city and its residents are part of our DNA. Our black and gold logo reflects our pride and this commitment. We treat every customer that walks in the door with respect. We understand that self-storage is a very personal and sometimes scary proposition. After all, customers are entrusting us with their personal belongings. We work hard to earn that trust.”



City Center Self Storage's reputation for service was enhanced with the partnership with U-Haul Truck Rental earlier this year. Now customers can rent and store at the same location, a great convenience for families in transition. This partnership was mentioned in several reviews as an additional reason for storing with City Center Self Storage.



About City Center Self Storage

Situated in the historic South Side, City Center Self Storage is Pittsburgh’s newest self storage location. Located just across the river from Downtown Pittsburgh, City Center Self Storage provides secure, convenient climate controlled storage for work and home. City Center Self Storage is housed in historic River Walk Corporate Centre, which was just recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.



20 S 4th Street

Pittsburgh, PA. 15219