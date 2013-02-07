City Edge Announces Availability of Cheap Melbourne Accommodation

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- City Edge has come up with one of its exclusive Melbourne accommodation deals wherein it provides attractive discounts to travelers. Staying at this Melbourne accommodation provider will definitely help travelers save money. Nevertheless, City Edge is known for providing the guests with the best yet affordable Melbourne hotels for accommodation.



This cheap Melbourne accommodation provider, City Edge offers guests clean rooms, Wi-Fi, Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and microwave oven, LCD TV and a very comfortable ambience to relish their stay in Melbourne. The hotel offers various options for guests to make them feel like home and within their budget i.e. help them save their pennies.



Regarding services and rentals, a representative of City Edge says, “City Edge delivers the best deal in town for quality apartment accommodation at desirable locations. As a traveler, regardless of how much you spend, you want optimum value for your hard earned money.”



He further adds, “City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments in Melbourne offer an apartment accommodation experience at budget prices by removing those costly extras which often you do not use and should not have to pay for.”



City Edge also allows business travelers make their stay at this hotel that provides Melbourne budget accommodation. At City Edge travelers get a perfect atmosphere that helps them enjoy their stay and have a firsthand experience staying in one of the best cities in the world.



A dedication to driving loyalty to the City Edge brand at every opportunity and a devotion to clean, safe and rewarding accommodation experiences for every guest, make City Edge one of the preferred hotels in Melbourne.



A commitment to ensure that all stakeholders achieve the best possible return on their investment and a passion for engaging audiences through innovative and empowering online experiences, make it an ideal hotel for travelers from around the world.



About City Edge

Taking care of all these values City Edge offers quality apartment accommodation for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in serving the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades.



For more information, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au.