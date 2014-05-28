City Edge Apartment Hotels Announces the Best Deals for Melbourne Accommodation for the Month of May, 2014

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels now announces the best deals for Melbourne Accommodation for the month of May, 2014. Being a renowned name in the hotel industry, City Edge Apartment Hotels offers numerous state-of-the-art facilities to keep intact their good name in the market. May is the month to explore and enjoy new happenings in the city. The City unfolds enticing events and other things to the people; one just needs to explore them.



City Edge Apartment Hotels not only gives budget accommodation which is complete with world-class service, but the hotel is actually located within the walking distance to the central business district (CBD) and other such major destinations. This hotel is also located at a nearby place to some of the city’s marvellous parks. Besides this, other eminent cultural centres and sporting complexes are located in the nearby areas of the hotel. One can just take a stroll or ride a short journey via tram, in order to reach them.



One of the representatives from the company states,” If you are visiting the city for major sporting events such as the Australian Open Tennis, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Melbourne Cup Carnival or to barrack for your AFL, NRL or A-League team, City Edge Apartment Hotels offer the best value accommodation only minutes from the iconic MCG, Melbourne Park, Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park. For savvy business travellers, City Edge also boasts the best value accommodation Melbourne has to offer.”



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels is a well-known for their budget accommodation in Melbourne. They are into the business of apartment hotels and provide serviced apartment accommodation for rent for the informed traveler at reasonable prices. The company claims to provide the best rental accommodation deals and serving its customers for over two decades and it is known for its friendly, reliable, and efficient apartment accommodation solutions. It provides the apartments for both short and medium term stay.



For more information, please visit: http://www.cityedge.com.au