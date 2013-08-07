City Edge Apartment Hotels Enable Clients Experience the Best That Melbourne Offers

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels, a prestigious Melbourne based accommodation provider, now allows travelers to experience the best that Melbourne has to offer. There is so much to do, see and experience in Melbourne during this current season and with City Edge Apartment Hotels, one can have it all. City Edge allows travelers to avail best serviced apartments in Melbourne, located at a walking distance to the city, tourist locations, sporting and cultural precincts.



This Melbourne Victoria Accommodation provider focuses upon providing most comfortable stay at unbelievably low tariffs to the customers. They aim at encompassing every expectation a traveler has, while visiting Melbourne. These apartments are next to some of Melbourne’s beautiful parks and renowned places like the MCG, Concert Stadiums, City markets, laneways and shops at a walking distance.



Their Hotels offer efficient, reliable and friendly atmosphere for individuals, couples, families and groups seeking for excellent value for money. They provide best Hotel accommodation in Melbourne and are the first choice of value conscious leisure and business travelers.



City Edge allows customers to choose from numerous accommodation options like studio one and two bedroom apartments which are ideal for any short, medium or an extended stay. These apartments have all necessary facilities including flexible bedding configurations, self-catering, Wi-Fi access, private balconies, laundry and other facilities.



Above all, City Edge offers most flexible serviced apartment accommodation in Melbourne to the leisure travelers to Australia. Travelers while staying at these apartments, can enjoy all central locations close to Melbourne. One can have the best experience of shopping, theaters, cafes, bars, live music, clubs and nightlife. Any City Edge Apartment Hotel assures an enjoyable, affordable and comfortable experience.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments Melbourne offer apartment accommodation experience at the right price by removing those costly extras which often you do not use and should not have to pay for. A comprehensive range of serviced apartments in Melbourne - available in studio / one bedroom / two bedrooms - is available in a variety of bedding configurations.



For further information on their services, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au.