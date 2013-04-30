City Edge Apartment Hotels Implemented New Online Hotel Apartment Booking System

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- City Edge one of the most reliable provider of the budget accommodation in Melbourne now helps travelers book the facilities online. With the organisation's online booking facility apartments can be booked at the ease of home and a lot of money can be saved in the process. This organization offers affordable and comfortable hotel apartments in great locations in Melbourne at reasonable tariffs.



The online booking at this organization does not require booking fee. Online booking starts with selection of a number of accommodations or rooms and stay dates, next is to choose apartment occupants and optional extras and finally enter guest and payment details. This system is free from hassle, is secure and efficient.



City Edge offers its customers with many options regarding accommodation in Melbourne, one or two bedroom apartments, including of studio are available at affordable tariff. The apartments are fully equipped with all the facilities like flexible bedding, self-catering and laundry facilities, private balconies, Wi-Fi service, etc. amongst others to provide a complete and comfortable stay.



Hence, making it a perfect solution for business travelers who search for space, flexibility, value and comfort, City Edge helps travelers get what they desire the most i.e. comfortable stay within their budget.



A representative from the organization says, “If you are visiting Melbourne for major sporting event such as the Australian Open Tennis, Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Melbourne cup carnival or to barrack for your AFL, NRL or A-league team, city edge apartment hotels offer the best value accommodation only minutes from the iconic MCG, Melbourne Park, Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park.”



About the CityEdge Apartments

One of the best Melbourne accommodation providers, City Edge offers apartment accommodation experiences at the right price by removing the costly extras which you do not use and should not have to pay for. A comprehensive range of serviced apartments in Melbourne like studio apartments in Melbourne / one bedroom / two bedroom, etc. are available for travelers from around the world.



For more details visit http://www.cityedge.com.au