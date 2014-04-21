City Edge Apartment Hotels Now Offers Exclusive, Luxurious Accommodation in Melbourne with a Free Wi-Fi Facility

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels now presents an exclusive, luxurious accommodation in Melbourne with a free Wi-Fi facility on their Elizabeth branch of hotels, which is only available for bookings made via their website http://www.cityedge.com.au. They have been remarkable and are able to do this without lifting tariffs; also, they allow downloading, but the limit varies according to the type of apartment booked.



They offer great deals in April endeavours, as it is a beautiful time to visit Melbourne, whether it is taking a walk through its magnificent parks that surround the city, or watching the leaves change into their autumn colours, there is so much to do and see. Since this year Easter is in April, so one can head to the city and can also explore many things in Melbourne.



City Edge Apartment Hotels, distinguished for their finest Melbourne apartment hotels provides the most luxurious facilities that incline customers towards them for each time. Their incomparable quality services are followed by valuable experiences- loyalty and devotion to clean, safe and rewarding accommodation experiences for every guest with a commitment ensuring that all stakeholders achieve the best possible return on their investment.



With an aim to cherish standards, a spokesperson from the City Edge Apartment Hotels mentions, “We have removed those unnecessary extras other hotels charge that you don't need and shouldn't have to pay for. Customise your stay by simply choosing the pay-as-you go options you want and leave the rest to us. Leisure travellers to Australia's cultural and event capital, Melbourne, love our flexible serviced apartment accommodation in Melbourne and central locations close to shopping, theatres, cafes, bars, live music, clubs and night life.”



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centres and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



For more information, please visit- http://www.cityedge.com.au