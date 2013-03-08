City Edge Apartment Hotels Offering Franchise Opportunities

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- City Edge, a well-known apartment accommodation solution provider in Melbourne, has decided to offer limited franchise opportunities to approved applicants for the first time in 18 years of its operation.



When asked, why City Edge decided to franchise its business operations, a senior company official replied: “We recognize that franchised business typically produce much higher top line sales than similar businesses under employed manager control. With our systems in place and motivated franchisees capitalizing upon the local market, we are confident that City Edge franchises will quickly outperform their competitors with higher occupancies and better profits.”



According to City Edge, they have developed systems and processes that can be seamlessly replicated across new sites/locations and successfully imparted to motivated franchisees. The company is ready to provide good profit as well as assistance to the deserving franchisee; they are looking forward for a mutually rewarding relationship with the franchisee business model.



About supporting the franchisee, the official said “The City Edge franchise model has been developed to ensure that our franchisees achieve their personal and financial goals whilst at the same time, promoting and growing the City Edge brand.”



The company official asserted that City Edge will ensure ongoing professional development of its franchisees through regular business monitoring and coaching, Comprehensive manuals, Self monitoring tools, Franchise meetings, Regular communications, Industry updates, and Legal updates.



To apply for City Edge’s franchise, you may fill the application form whose link is as under:

http://www.cityedge.com.au/files/franchisebrochurefeb13.pdf (Send the properly filled in form to City Edge)



About City Edge

City Edge is a well-known Melbourne based firm into the business of Apartment Hotels. It provides serviced apartment accommodation on rent for the informed traveler at reasonable price. The company claims to provide best rental accommodation deals in Melbourne. City edge is serving its customers for over two decades and it is known for its friendly, reliable, and efficient apartment accommodation solutions. It provides the apartments for both short and medium term stay. For further information on their services please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au.