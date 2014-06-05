City Edge Apartment Hotels Offering Incomparable Accommodations in June

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels is now offering incomparable accommodation in June at the most competitive prices. They will provide the best services to their guest that are especially coming for the Queen’s Birthday and want to see what Australia's cultural and event capital offers. In addition to this, they do not charge anything extra unlike other hotels, and the guests can even customize their stay by choosing “pay as you go options”.



Besides, the hotel apartments are located within the walking distance to major sporting centres such as the MCG, the Melbourne Tennis Centre, Cultural Hubs and major tourist destinations. Whether one reaches to City Edge Apartment Hotels for a business or pleasure, they offer the excellent accommodations at the best prices possible. Now guests can get the cheap accommodation in Melbourne while enjoying the best outing destinations like theatres, cafes, live music, bars, night life clubs, sporting complexes, etc.



The City Edge properties are in six major convenient locations and guests can choose from various apartment types such as studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms.



While elaborating their accommodation services, one of the representatives from City Edge Apartment Hotels mentions, “For value conscious leisure and business travellers, City Edge Apartment Hotels are the new accommodation solution. City Edge Apartment Hotels has removed those unnecessary extras other hotels charge that you don't need and shouldn't have to pay for. Customize your stay by simply choosing the pay-as-you go options you want and leave the rest to us. Leisure travellers to Australia's cultural and event capital, Melbourne, love our flexible serviced apartment accommodation and central locations close to shopping centres, theatres, cafes, bars, live music, clubs and night life.”



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels is a well-known for their budget accommodation in Melbourne. They are into the business of apartment hotels and provide serviced apartment accommodation for rent for the informed traveller at reasonable prices. The company claims to provide the best rental accommodation deals in the city and serving its customers for over two decades and it is known for its friendly, reliable, and efficient apartment accommodation solutions. It provides the apartments for both short and medium term stay.



For more information, please visit- http://www.cityedge.com.au