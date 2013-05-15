City Edge Enables Its Guests Write Reviews About the Services It Offer

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- City Edge, which offers the most reliable online accommodation experience, has come up with the options for its guests to write reviews about their experience of stay in the accommodations provided by this company. The company enables the clients share their views about the services of the company, exactly what they feel.



The organization also helps the guests to enjoy its online booking service of Melbourne accommodations at the most affordable tariff. C Cave, one of the clients of this company stated, “We booked two apartments there for 6 nights and have only good things to say about the whole experience.”



He also added, “From reception where the lady was most helpful with any questions we had to the cleanliness and location of the apartments. A great find and will stay again on our trips to Melbourne, have already spread the word to others who may be traveling to Melbourne in the future”.



The studio apartment in Melbourne offered by this company helps guests enjoy their stay at the best holiday apartment in Melbourne at unbeatable price. Guests can also opt for short stay apartments in Melbourne, premium bedroom apartments, one or two bedroom apartments with the help of this company.



City Edge also offers the platform to its clients to avail different facilities in these accommodations that include Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and microwave oven, Iron and ironing board, Wi-Fi, Hair dryer, Tea/coffee facilities and many more to name. The company also offers the best accommodation deals in Melbourne.



About City Edge

A dedication to driving loyalty to the City Edge brand at every opportunity, a devotion to clean, safe and rewarding accommodation experiences for every guest, the City Edge is a right destination for travelers. It has commitment and ensures that all stakeholders achieve the best possible return on their investments. City Edge offers quality apartment accommodation for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades. The City Edge serviced apartments in Melbourne are carefully prepared for your arrival. Our Melbourne Victoria accommodation offers quality holiday apartment Melbourne accommodation at a budget price.



