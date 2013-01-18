City Edge Introduces Novel Melbourne Budget Accommodations for Guests to Experience the Delights of Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- To counter the budget problem City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments now introduces Melbourne budget accommodations which cater to customer’s budget by removing costly extras or frills.



Melbourne is well-known for its cosmopolitan outlook, Shopping, Art Galleries, Theaters, Trendy Restaurants, Clubs, Bars and Live Music venues. To enjoy all these pleasures you need the right Melbourne accommodation one that is not a drain on the pockets yet still affords guests with all the indispensable space, style and home comforts.



According to company source “The new budget options for Melbourne hotels accommodation offered by City Edge covers a comprehensive range of serviced apartments available with studio, one/two/three bedrooms and a variety of bedding configurations. Making it easy for guests experience all the wonderful sightseeing, shopping and cultural events while in town.”



They further added that “Melbourne being Australia’s sporting capital plays host to the Australian Open Tennis, the Australian F1 Grand Prix, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, NRL attracting hordes of fans to the MCG, Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park. To be able to enjoy all the sporting events the City Edge Serviced Apartments and Melbourne hotels accommodations are conveniently located close to the stadiums and offer cheap Melbourne accommodation for savvy sporting fans.”



City Edge Melbourne accommodation deals presents customers with facilities such as Fully furnished rooms, Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and microwave oven, Weekly service clean, Laundry facilities, Climate control, WiFi and much more for an enjoyable yet cheap Melbourne accommodation. The Melbourne Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments also has a secure and efficient online booking for trouble free online guest bookings with best rate guarantee.



City Edge apartments are ideal for short or medium term stay for corporate travelers, holidaying couples or families and families relocating. The Melbourne budget accommodation by City Edge are better than a hotel stay as they provide guests with the privacy, comfort and convenience of having their own apartment.



About City Edge

City Edge offers quality apartment accommodation for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades. With uncompromising attitude towards Guest experience- a devotion to clean, safe and rewarding accommodation experiences for every guest, Innovation- a passion for engaging audiences through innovative and empowering online experiences.



For more information visit http://www.cityedge.com.au/