City Edge Is Now Providing Best Accommodation in Melbourne for Business Travellers

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- For people whose trade obligate them to consistently live out of a bag, City Edge is now providing the best accommodation in Melbourne, developed to give home like comfort, flexibility and space to business travellers in the city. The apartments of the company are located at strategic places that allow easy accessibility to different modes of commutation. Depending upon the selection of the guests, the apartments have well-equipped kitchens, laundry facility, balconies, one or two bedrooms along with other necessary amenities.



Being a leading provider of travel solutions, City Edge gives premium advantages to guests with corporate accounts like predictable rates, personalised services, direct bookings, budget accommodation in Melbourne, to name a few.



City Edge succeeds in extending first rate customer service by unfailingly abiding to the inherent values of the company. Speaking about these principles, a representative states, “Our core values are driven by a desire to deliver exceptional and efficient accommodation experiences and always, at the best value, for people travelling for business, leisure or any other purpose.”



In addition to this, City Edge also maintains fully serviced Short Stay Holiday Apartments that are popular among leisure travellers in Melbourne, which is placed among the most liveable cities in the world and constantly plays host to a number of sporting and cultural events. The apartments of City Edge are located close to some of the prominent stadiums and culture centres ensuring convenience for guests. City Edge Apartment Hotels are trusted by individuals, families and groups searching for trustworthy and friendly accommodation in Melbourne.



About City Edge

City Edge Apartment Hotels is a well-known for their Budget Accommodation in Melbourne. They are into the business of apartment hotels and provide serviced apartment accommodation for rent for the informed travellers at reasonable prices. The company claims to provide the best rental accommodation deals in Melbourne and serving its customers for nearly two decades and it is known for its friendly, reliable, and efficient apartment accommodation solutions. It provides the apartments for both short and medium term stay.



To know more, please visit: http://www.cityedge.com.au