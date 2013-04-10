City Edge Offering Cheap Hotel Accommodation During Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels, a renowned budget accommodation provider, is now offering travellers with cheap hotel accommodation in Melbourne, during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Melbourne International Comedy Festival is being held from 27 March to 21 April.



Melbourne International Comedy Festival is an annual event that literally takes over Australia's comedy capital, Melbourne, each autumn with an enormous program of stand-up comedy, cabaret, theatre, street performance, film, television, radio and visual arts. A large number of travellers from Australia as well as abroad visit the city during the festival and cherish.



Understanding the requirement from travellers, City Edge, on the other hand, is making sure that the travellers get the best budget accommodation in Melbourne. By budget accommodation, City Edge literally means a comfortable yet an affordable apartment accommodation.



A spokesperson from City Edge further elaborates, “Our professionally managed accommodation in Melbourne consist of Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments which are ideal for short, medium and extended stays. Most of our apartments have separate sleeping and living areas; and provides travellers with facilities like kitchen, self-service laundry, weekly apartment services, Wi-Fi, and many more.”



Furthermore, City Edge is offering travellers with Melbourne Victoria accommodation, which is strategically and conveniently located near to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival venues.



The spokesperson adds, “Currently, the portfolio of City Edge consists of three primary and three satellite locations, which includes North Melbourne, Albert Street, Elizabeth, Gipps, Treasury, and Tribeca.”



With City Edge, travellers can be assured of a clean, safe and rewarding accommodation experience. The company guarantees its guests for delivering them with exceptional and efficient accommodation facilities, at the best values.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments Melbourne offer apartment accommodation experiences at the right price by removing those costly extras which often you do not use and should not have to pay for. A comprehensive range of serviced apartments in Melbourne - available in studio / one bedroom / two bedrooms - is available in a variety of bedding configurations.

