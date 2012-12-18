City Edge Provides Affordable Short Stay Apartments in Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- City Edge is offering affordable and cheap hotel accommodation in Melbourne. The most comfortable and cheap accommodation in Melbourne from it is one of the best. Accommodation in the studio, one and two bedroom apartments with flexible bedding configurations; the tariffs are very suitable for those tourists who are looking for short stay apartments in Melbourne.



With great locations surrounding the apartments, the guest is provided with home like facilities of self-catering and laundry. Guests enjoy the perks of a comfortable and economically hotel accommodation in Melbourne. All apartments are fully furnished and include all the basic facilities like bathroom, kitchen with refrigerator, cook top and oven etc. What the guests need to bring along is just clothes.



Known for luxury and charming yet affordable and reliable Melbourne accommodation, City Edge is a perfect home for Leisure Travellers around the globe. As Melbourne has been a host to major events like Australian Open, Australian F1 Grand Prix, MCG etc., City Edge Apartments Hotels are conveniently close to those and many sporting events. Short Stay Apartments is the most recommended choice for leisure travellers.



City Edge also provides its speciality services in catering for Group Bookings of sporting, religious, conference delegates, major events, family reunions and schools. The apartments come with free on-site parking options at City Edge Albert, Gipps and Treasury but the $10 per night parking charge is included in the City Edge Tribeca and Wellington for its on-site secure undercover parking space per apartment.



City Edge recommends its guests to do an early online booking to enjoy the perks i.e. low tariff for early birds. A guest can also cancel the reservation as per subjected to City Edge's terms and conditions.



About City Edge

City Edge offers quality apartment accommodation for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for over 17 years. Nonetheless, as the apartments are available for short to medium stays and group bookings with an early book cheaper tariff service, these are the best options for those who are wishing to stay for longer durations.



For more please visit: http://www.cityedge.com.au