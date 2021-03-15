City-Gas Distribution Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global City-Gas Distribution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. City-Gas Distribution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the City-Gas Distribution. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Southern Company (United States), Enel SpA (Italy), Enbridge Inc. (Canada), GAIL Gas Limited (India), Dominion Energy Inc. (United States), TC Energy Corporation (Canada), Kinder Morgan Inc. (United States), Sempra Energy (United States), ONGC Limited (India), National Grid Plc. (United Kingdom), Oneok Inc. (United States), OIL Limited (India) and Williams Companies Inc. (United States)..



City-Gas Distribution Overview

City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies supply grounded natural gas (PNG) to commercial and industrial facilities for heating and power generation, as well as to households for cooking and heating. CGD companies also sell compressed natural gas (CNG) for use as an automotive fuel. For example, a CGD company may sell PNG and CNG in more than one geographic area (GA). In recent years there has been a growing trend supported by several factors such as India's energy deficit, favorable cost economics, and the priority allocation of domestic natural gas by the Indian Government (GoI) to the PNG (domestic) / CNG consumers as well as the increasing availability of imported natural gas. As of March 2019, domestic gas accounts for around 42% of consumption, while imported gas accounts for around 58% of consumption. Over the next few years, the sector is expected to see significant growth in investment and sales volume due to new permits for companies to operate in new areas.



Growth Drivers

- Growing Urbanization across the Globe

- A Rise in the Reduction of the Growing Carbon Emission

- Rising Demand of Natural Gas in Various Sectors



Market Trends

- An Increasing Number of Favorable Initiatives Taken In the CGD Sector by the Government

- Increase in the Gas-Based Electricity Generation

- An Increase in the Merger and Acquisition Activities in the Gas Sector



Roadblocks

- Government Policies and Regulations



Opportunities

- A Rise in the Ongoing Air Pollution Stability Developments

- Growing Demand from the Asia Pacific Regions



Challenges

- The Growing Developments in Renewable Energy Sector



The Global City-Gas Distribution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Pipeline Natural Gas (PNG)), Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, International Pipeline Trade), End-User (Industrial, Power Sector, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Automotive)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global City-Gas Distribution Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the City-Gas Distribution market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the City-Gas Distribution Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the City-Gas Distribution

Chapter 4: Presenting the City-Gas Distribution Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the City-Gas Distribution market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, City-Gas Distribution Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global City-Gas Distribution Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



