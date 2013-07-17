City Hair Removal Clinic Launch Buy One Get One Free Deal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Laser hair removal works by targeting the melanin which is contained in our hair follicles, this melanin gives our hair its colour. Hair is made up of an exposed cuticle that is located above the skin this cuticle is made mainly of protein the hairs root is located beneath the skin's surface in the follicle, it is in the follicle that hair develops it's characteristics, such as colour. By targeting the hairs root laser treatment can stop the hair ever growing back this means that after a few treatments you will never have to shave, wax or thread the treated area ever again.



Many laser clinics can only treat clients with light skin; this is because darker skin contains a lot of melanin and patients with this kind of skin may suffer skin burns and hyperpigmentation if the treatment is not performed properly or the wrong laser is used. One London-based clinic has invested in the latest technology though, www.cityhairremoval.com have invested in several different types of hair removal technology such as the Soprano XL which is a diode hair removal system. The clinic say "Soprano XL is a revolutionary new method for permanent hair removal that is virtually pain-free. Soprano XL combines the gold standard features of 810nm diode HR with an exclusive SHR 'in motion' approach which delivers safe, fast and effective results."



About City Hair Removal

City hair removal is based in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic is on several major bus routes and just a short walk from several tube stations including Bank and Monument. They currently treat around 40 clients a day and have over two decades of laser hair removal experience. The clinic is open six days a week, offers a free initial consultation and patch test to ensure your compatibility for laser treatment and decide which of their machines will deliver the best results for you. They are pleased to announce their latest Bogof (Buy One Get One Free) offer, more details of this and the clinics other laser hair removal deals can be found here.