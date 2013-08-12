City Hair Removal Is Now Offering Laser Hair Removal for Both Men and Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Laser treatment has been in practice in the society for quite a number of years now. Whether it is a case of excessive body hair, skin tightening, tattoo removal etc, tried, tested and effective laser treatments are now available in the market. City Hair Removal offers top of the line treatments in the field of laser that can highly improve your facial and physical appearance and make you feel good.



With state of the art technology at our disposal, especially designed for long lasting results City Hair Removal comprises of highly trained therapists certified in each machine.



Modern day statistics have shown that trends with respect to laser treatment are on the rise. The Clinic offers hair removal, soprano laser hair removal, laser for men and treatments for Asian and darker skin. The process is carried out with the use of most modern cutting edge technology.



Laser treatment is now very much a part of the cosmetic industry. Gone are the days when pain was associated with hair removal and other skin treatments. With the advent of high performance laser machines people can now get desired results absolutely pain free. They have the privilege of getting long lasting results through the treatments we offer. Procedures adopted especially “Soprano XL and Cryogen" fall in the pain free, long lasting category. The process destroys roots completely and permanently and helps reduce ingrown hairs.



For all those people not fully aware of the laser treatments that are being currently offered in the market, it is worth mentioning that this area is fast growing. People nowadays opt for laser treatment for hair removal over waxing (tiresome procedure for ingrown hair), discoloration, scarring, and itchy skin, results of constant shaving.



These laser treatments now give benefits in terms of reduced shaving frequency, fewer ingrown hair, softer-smoother skin, and less discoloration and scarring. Quite a number of people who visited City Hair Removal got their desired results and in addition to their satisfaction over improved looks and skin condition, have become emotionally and psychologically strong.



For detailed information regarding treatment procedures, costs, and scheduling clinic visits, please visit the website: http://www.cityhairremoval.com.



About London Hair Removal Clinic

Here at London Hair Removal Clinic, we use top of the line machinery along with innovative technology in order to achieve maximum results for our clients in all different types of hair removal. We look forward to your visit!!!.



Media Contact:

020 7283 8191

info@pulselightclinic.co.uk