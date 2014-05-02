City Hair Removal Launch May Special, Buy 3 Get 3 Free on Laser Hair Removal Treatments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- City Hair Removal are specialists in laser hair removal, the clinic is centrally located in Fenchurch Street, London and has invested heavily in the latest technology. City Hair Removal currently offer treatment via 4 different types of laser. Due to their investment the clinic can treat virtaully any hair and skin colour combination, for best results the clinic recommend clients take a course of treatments.



Many people have been lead to believe that laser hair removal can provide permanent results and it can but not after one treatment. City Hair Removal, say that permanent results will not usually be achieved, the speed in which permanent results can be achieved depends on several factors, probably the largest factor to be taken into consideration is the clients skin and hair colour.



Laser hair removal works using high energy bursts of laser light, this light is attracted to melanin located in the root of the clients, the light heats root destroying it permanently, once the root is destroyed it will not produce any more hair, contrary to popular belief the results are not instant or permanent after one treatment.



City Hair Removal say, “most clients see a result after their 2nd treatment” and that a client should see a “maximum of 30% reduction each time”. The clinic say that most clients usually require between 6 and 8 treatments in order to experience permanent hair removal results. To encourage clients to book more than one session the clinic has launched a special offer for May, buy 3 treatments get 3 treatments free.



The popular London clinic offer all clients a free initial consultation, in the initial consultation the clinic will carry out something called a patch test. The free consultation consultation and patch test will enable all potential clients to experience how the laser hair treatment feels, enable City Hair Removal to choose the right type of laser and give an estimate of the number of treatment sessions required.



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal is located conveniently at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB and on several major bus routes, they are open 6 days a week. The closest tube stations are Bank, Monument and Tower Hill. Find more info on the clinics location here.