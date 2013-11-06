City Hair Removal Launch Special Autum Offer for Laser Hair Removal Clients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- City Hair Removal is located in Fenchurch Street, London and has been offering hair removal for over 20 years, conviniently located just a short walk from the financial district and several tube stations they treat around 40 clients every single day.



On their website, www.cityhairremoval.com the clinic say "We have 3 state of the art lasers specifically designed to target all hair and skin types for the safest and most effective laser hair removal treatment in London. Most clinics only have access to one laser which means your hair may not be being removed as effectively as it should be, costing more money in the long term.”



Laser is considered the Gold standard when it comes to permanently removing unwanted hairs. Unlike the IPL (intense pulsed light) laser can remove hair a lot faster than IPL and most importantly it can remove it safely.



Having 3 different types of laser means that City Hair Removal can treat virtually any skin type and hair colour except white and grey hairs. Hairs that are white or grey contain no melanin, since the laser light is attracted to the melanin in the hairs root these hair colours cannot be treated.



You can learn more about the laser hair removal process and the different types of laser the clinic use her e.



About City Hair Removal

The laser clinic is located just a short work from 6 tube and 3 on several bus routes, they are open from Monday to Saturday, they offer a free initial consultation and patch test to all perspective clients. In the first consultation one of the clinics highly experienced staff will decide on the best form of treatment for you, your skin and hair types. For more information visit www.cityhairremoval.com.