City Hair Removal Launches Buy One Get One Free Offer on All Single Treatments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Laser hair removal works by using high energy bursts of light, this light targets the roots of unwanted hairs and permanently destroys them. Once the hair root is destroyed it will not produce any more hairs this means that laser can provide very long lasting results.



City Hair Removal is a laser hair removal clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic has been trading for more than 20 years, employs extremely experienced staff and has recently invested in the very latest laser hair removal equipment.



One of the machines recently purchased by City Hair Removal is Soprano XL, City Hair Removal say “Soprano XL is a revolutionary new method for permanent hair removal that is virtually pain free. Soprano XL combines the gold standard features of 810nm diode HR with an exclusive SHR 'in motion' approach which delivers safe, fast and effective results. Diode systems are amongst the newest available for hair removal applications.” Learn more about the Soprano XL hair removal technology here. Other laser removal technology available at the clinic includes Alexandrite and NDYAG having several different machines means the clinic can treat all kinds of skin and hair combinations.



The clinic have recently launched a number of Autumn offers, these include Buy One Get One Free on all single treatments, 60% of sessions of 8 or more and recommend a friend.



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal is open 6 days a week from 9am – 9pm on several major bus routes, located just a short walk from several tube and train stations. The clinic is please to offer a free initial consultation and patch test, for more information simply call 0207 283 8191 or visit www.cityhairremoval.com.